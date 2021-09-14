iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liquid Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 49,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 115,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,389,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,022,000 after acquiring an additional 177,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

