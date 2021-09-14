iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.11. 117,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

