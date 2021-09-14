iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,260 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

IJR stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 170,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,001. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

