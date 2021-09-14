iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.19. The company had a trading volume of 182,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,991. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

