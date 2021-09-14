Isoray (ISR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect Isoray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Isoray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.78.
About Isoray
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
