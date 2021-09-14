Isoray (ISR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect Isoray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Isoray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Isoray stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Isoray were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

