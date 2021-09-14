Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 78.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.02.
Isoray Company Profile
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
