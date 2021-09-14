Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 78.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray during the first quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Isoray by 141.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,911,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Isoray by 163.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,884,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Isoray by 4,807.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Isoray by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

