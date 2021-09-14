Ispolink Market Capitalization Achieves $7.36 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Ispolink has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ispolink

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

