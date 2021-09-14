ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Shares Down 1.1%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) shares fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISSDY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Danske upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

