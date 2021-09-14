Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 192.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth $633,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

ITMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. 6,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $487.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.