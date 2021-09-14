Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ITMR. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

