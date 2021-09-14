Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITMR. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Itamar Medical stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.
About Itamar Medical
Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.
