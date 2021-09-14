Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITMR. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

