Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Trading Up 5.2%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

