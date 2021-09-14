ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Trading Up 0.5%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

About ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. It provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.