Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Itiquira Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,572. Itiquira Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITQ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $357,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

