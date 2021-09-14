ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITM. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 572 ($7.47).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -57.85. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 434.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 432.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.