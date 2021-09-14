ITM Power (LON:ITM) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

ITM Power (LON:ITM) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 400 ($5.23). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535 ($6.99).

ITM stock traded down GBX 24.88 ($0.33) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 388.92 ($5.08). 6,238,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,265. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.05. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 432.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

