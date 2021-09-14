ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Sell”

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITMPF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

