ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $600.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

ITMPF traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. 35,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

