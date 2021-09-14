IVERIC bio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 37,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 958% compared to the average daily volume of 3,517 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ISEE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 469,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,004,237. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

