Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of IVH stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.