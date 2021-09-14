Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) PT Raised to GBX 90

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of JSE stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 75.97 ($0.99). 95,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,284. Jadestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £352.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

