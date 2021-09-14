Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $413,646.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00064736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00143023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00818624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043778 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.