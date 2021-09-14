Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Short Interest Update

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the August 15th total of 301,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCNEU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,003,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,090,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,888,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,060,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,060,000.

HCNEU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,639. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

