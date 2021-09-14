Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut Furukawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Furukawa Electric stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

