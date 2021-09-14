JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

FROG stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 9,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,637. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.61. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. Equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 37.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after buying an additional 111,987 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

