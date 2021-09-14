Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 616.3% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,884. The company has a market capitalization of $204.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 97.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

