Jobchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,641.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $8,641.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00146735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.51 or 0.00739479 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,555,898,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

