John Chisholm Sells 7,000 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $69,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40.

NYSE NGS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,190. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 million, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 2.11.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

