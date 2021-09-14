John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $2,905,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

