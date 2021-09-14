John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the August 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HTD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 101,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,079. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 138,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

