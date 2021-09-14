John L. Ocampo Sells 34,977 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 34,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,266,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTSI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. 344,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,467. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 130,850 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.