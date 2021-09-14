John L. Ocampo Sells 34,977 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 34,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,266,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MTSI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. 344,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,467. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
