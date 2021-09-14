Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,153. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $436.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.