Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Shares Up 2.6%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBFCY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Jollibee Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

