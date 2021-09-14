Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 89.7% in August

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Jones Soda as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JSDA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 59,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,522. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

