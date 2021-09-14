Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $331.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

