JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $89.00 Price Target

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a $89.00 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.87. 1,063,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.