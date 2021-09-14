JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,856. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $471.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

