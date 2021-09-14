JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $233,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.79. 363,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,856. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $471.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

