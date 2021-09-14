JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

