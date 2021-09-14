JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.