JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Insider Acquires £335.28 in Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) insider David Fletcher bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £335.28 ($438.05).

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 752 ($9.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 748.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 725.22. The company has a market cap of £445.83 million and a PE ratio of 4.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

