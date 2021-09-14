JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $809.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 809 ($10.57) and last traded at GBX 797 ($10.41), with a volume of 1548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.32).

JTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 87.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 697.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 659.12.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham acquired 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

