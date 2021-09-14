Juan Andres Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total value of $1,990,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $427.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,664,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,523,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Moderna by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

