Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.99. 44,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,617,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

