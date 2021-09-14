Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.99. 44,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,617,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.62.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
