Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

