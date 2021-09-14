Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $275,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

