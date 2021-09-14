Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 121,121 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,121 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of A10 Networks worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 70,564 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 48.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $233,632. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEN. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

