Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 58,954 AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $44,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

