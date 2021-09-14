Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,036,489 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

