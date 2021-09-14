Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,166 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 78.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.06 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

