Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of REX American Resources worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 48.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 40.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.